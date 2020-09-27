Aurangabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Farmers facing losses due to crop damage after heavy rainfall in Marathwada region will be provided relief and the matter will also be raised with the Union government, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting farmers in Kasarkheda in Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, Bhuse said he had earlier visited affected areas in Parbhani and Hingoli.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2020: Congress Releases 2nd List of 9 Candidates For By-Elections; Satish Sikarwar to Contest From East Gwalior to Contest from Gwalior, Ajab Kushwaha From Sumawali.

"The state government will help the farmers. We will also raise the issue with the Centre and the situation and losses will be conveyed," he said, adding that officials have been told to quickly complete damage assessment exercises underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)