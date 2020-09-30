Aurangabad, Sep 29 (PTI) The online exams of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad scheduled to begin on October 1 were postponed on Tuesday due to a stir by non-teaching staff across Maharashtra.

Vice Chancellor Pramod Yeole confirmed the development and said a new timetable will be ready in a few days.

A total of 404 colleges are affiliated with the university and 1.42 lakh students were supposed to appear for these exams, university PRO Sanjay Shinde told PTI.

