Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) There was a slight improvement in the minimum temperature but the mercury settled below the freezing point across Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the valley, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Wife Murders Husband With Help of Lover, Reaches Police Station With Body In Car.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, up by one degree from the previous night, the officials said.

They said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.412/8/2021 11:16:28 AM degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Pro 15-Inch Model Catches Fire, User Suffers Minor Injuries.

Mercury at Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a minimum of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)