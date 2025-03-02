Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Masjid Bunder area market in Mumbai was decked up with huge stocks for Ramazan celebrations ahead of the festivals, including fruits, shawls, dates, fabrics, and dry fruits on Saturday.

Customers queued up in hundreds in the busy lanes of the street as the preparations started for the holy month of Ramzan. People in Delhi also bought Ramzan delicacies and paced up the preparations.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, extended his wishes for the celebrated occasion.

"The holy month of Ramzan is about to begin. I wish everyone a very happy Ramzan. I hope everyone will observe the 'Roza,' and we will all live in harmony with each other," he said.

Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan, is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the rive pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation. In 2025, Ramadan commenced on March 2 (Sunday), after the sighting of the crescent moon on Saturday.

Ramzan is marked by the breaking of the dawn-to-dusk fast, called the 'Iftar'. This annual observance lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next, after which the festival of Eid begins with full fervour. (ANI)

