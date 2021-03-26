Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Markets, hotels and restaurants will be closed on Holi (March 29) in Nagpur, as per the city's Municipal Commissioner.

Markets, hotels and restaurants will be closed on Holi (March 29) in Nagpur. Essential shops like vegetable, mutton, chicken etc will be allowed till 1 pm. Gathering of people and celebration not allowed on March 28-29, according to Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

On Thursday, Nagpur reported 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,285 recoveries, and 47 deaths. The active cases as of Thursday were 34,819, total recoveries were 1,67,464. The death toll till Thursday was 4,784.

Maharashtra reported 35,952 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20,444 discharges, and 111 deaths till Thursday. Total cases in the state till yesterday were 26,00,833, total recoveries were 22,83,037. The death toll till Thursday was 53,795 and active cases at 2,62,685 in the state. (ANI)

