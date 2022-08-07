Mathura (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) A married woman was allegedly raped by four men here who also made a video of the incident, police said on Saturday.

Three of the four accused have been arrested in the case, they said.

According to police, the victim had gone to a public service centre on May 28 to fill a form for the post of Anganwadi worker when the operator of the centre, a computer operator, a shop owner and another man sexually assaulted her.

"The matter came to light when one of the accused sent the objectionable video to the woman's in-laws," SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said the main accused belongs to the same village in Aligarh district where the woman's parents lived. The woman and the accused had also studied together, the officer added.

