New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Martial musical tunes with Indian fervour flowed at Raisina Hill here as the Beating Retreat ceremony commenced with synchronised performances by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the ceremony. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the Prime Minister at the event.

In a first, a grand drone show dazzled the sky above the national capital during the ceremony.

A total of 26 performances enthralled the spectators with foot-tapping music by the bands. (ANI)

