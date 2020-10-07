Satna, Oct 7 (PTI) Mortal remains of CRPF constable Dhirendra Tripathi, who was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir on October 5, were on Wednesday consigned to flames with full state honours in Padia village in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Tripathi was killed in Pampore when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on a road opening party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the village and consoled kin of Tripathi.

Speaking to reporters after laying a wreath on the mortal remains of the constable, Chouhan announced a "shradddha nidhi" of Rs 1 crore for family members of Tripathi.

The CM said a member of Tripathi's family will be given a job with the state government.

He said a statue of the martyred constable will be installed in the village.

The CM also promised to name a school or any other institution or a road after Tripathi.

Tripathi is survived by his father Ramkalesh Tripathi, mother Urmila, wife Sadhna and their three-year-old son Kanha.

State ministers Vishwas Sarang and Ramkhelavan Patel, former minister Rajendra Shukla and Rewa MP Janardhan Mishra were present on the occasion.

