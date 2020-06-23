New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "vocal for local", masks made of Sikh turbans will be distributed among students of civic schools, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said on Monday.

He said these masks will be distributed in phases in various schools under the three municipal corporations.

"Our PM spoke about being 'vocal for local' during this pandemic. So during the lockdown, many Sikh brothers donated their turbans, which were collected and sanitised. Then people volunteered to stitch masks out of them," Singh said.

The mayor also inspected Hindu Rao Hospital on Monday to oversee the preparedness in coronavirus wards.

