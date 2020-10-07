Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday claimed that several mask manufacturing companies have sold masks at exorbitant prices.

A committee set up for looking into complaints about exorbitant prices of masks has found that prices indeed soared after the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

A mask sold at Rs 40 before COVID-19 crisis was selling for Rs 175 while N-95 masks were being sold at a rate of Rs 250 per unit, he said.

"The committee checked the prices last year and compared them with this year's figures. The state has now prepared a rate chart which will be finalised soon," Tope said.

"The companies will have to sell masks at the state- prescribed rates," the health minister said, adding that Maharashtra would be the first state to cap the prices of masks.

"A period of pandemic is not meant for profiteering. The prices of sanitizers are also being capped as well," Tope added.

