India News | Massive Fire at Godown in Mumbai's Andheri East

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown in the Andheri East area of Mumbai on Sunday and fire tenders are on the spot to douse it.

The intensity of the fire can be determined by the thick plumes of smoke, which could be seen from a distance. No casualties have been reported as yet.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI).

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