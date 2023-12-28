India News | Massive Fire at Market in Assam's Nagaon, Property Worth Lakhs Gutted

Nagaon (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a market in Batadrava of Assam's Nagaon district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

Goods worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire incident, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Attacks Husband With Scissors, Stabs Him in Eye After He Asks for Tea in Baghpat; Accused at Large.

The fire was later brought under control by the fire officials, police and the residents in the area.

Several shops and business establishments were damaged in the incident.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Students of Gandhi Inter School Hold Teachers Hostage For Not Getting Admit Cards in Bhagalpur.

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)