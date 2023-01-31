Dhanbad, January 31: A massive fire broke out at an apartment in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that a fire broke out at a residential apartment in Dhanbad on Tuesday evening.

"Several people are reportedly trapped ," a senior police officer said. Jharkhand Fire: Doctor, His Wife Among Five Killed After Massive Blaze Engulfs Residential Complex of Dhanbad Hospital (Watch Video).

The exact number cannot be verified as rescue is still underway, he added. Further details are awaited.

