Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 2 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Gurugram on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a shoe factory in the Manesar area of Gurugram.

Also Read | Guntur Stampede: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid to Family of Each Deceased.

The fire broke out around 5 pm on Sunday at a shoe factory located in Sector 8, IMT Manesar. The fire first caught at the factory's rear side, which later engulfed the entire property. Fire also engulfed the adjacent cardboard factory.

It took over three hours for more than 20 fire tenders to put the fire under control.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Shaista Khan Wins ‘Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar’ in 2022, Becomes 9th Kashmiri to Bag Award.

"Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the accident. In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit," said Fire Department Officer Narendra Yadav.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)