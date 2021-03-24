Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): A massive fire broke out a plastic godown in the Collectorganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district on Wednesday morning.

Five fire tenders are currently present at the spot and are trying to douse the flames. No loss of human lives has been reported till now.

"The fire is control. We are trying to douse off as soon as possible," fire officer Vidhyakant Mishra said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

