Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Pankaj Heights building in Girgaon on Tuesday night. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on the 8th floor of a residential building in the Girgaon area of Mumbai late on Tuesday night, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Water Crisis in Delhi: LG VK Saxena Pens Open Letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Slams Government Over Water Scarcity Issues; AAP Hits Back.

According to BMC officials, the fire broke out on the 8th floor of the Pankaj Heights Building at Sikka Nagar in Mumbai's Girgaon area.

"No injuries were reported," they said.

Also Read | ECI Orders X To Take Down Select Posts of YSR Congress, AAP, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary for Violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze as residents evacuated the building.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, and the situation has been brought under control, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)