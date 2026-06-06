India News | Massive Fire Breaks out in Plastic Factory in Narela Industrial Area in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A massive fire erupted in a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area in Delhi on Saturday.

Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and began attempts to douse the fire, according to officials.

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Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have arrested a cook in connection with the Malaviya Nagar fire incident, which killed 21 people, including several foreign nationals, officials said on Saturday.

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The police said that the investigation has revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire. The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire.

A devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday claimed at least 21 lives, including 13 foreign nationals, and left several others injured.

During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.

According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building had been completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape. Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. Rescue teams reportedly took nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were rescued.

Police arrested the hotel owner, Lovekesh Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar in connection with the case. Following the completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the court against the accused persons.

Bajaj, who owns the Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, has been sent to four days of police custody in connection with the fire tragedy in which 28 people also sustained injuries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)