India News | Massive Fire Erupts at Plastic Waste Plant in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 22 (ANI): A massive fire erupted at the Plastic Waste Plant in Sector 112, near Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on Friday.

The fire department teams quickly reached the spot after receiving the information and are currently trying to tame the blaze. Police and Civil Defence teams are also present at the site.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)