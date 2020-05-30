India News | Massive Santization Drive in Parliament House Complex

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and other agencies undertook a massive sanitization drive in all buildings situated in the Parliament House Complex on Saturday.

"The comprehensive drive by the agencies included the sanitization of all indoor and outdoor areas, including individual offices, restrooms, and all common areas," read an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Also Read | Lockdown 5.0: Shops Selling Non-Essential Items to Reopen in 46 Markets of Kolkata Municipal Corporation from June 1.

Lok Sabha Secretariat had conducted a similar exercise on March 21. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said that awareness and restraint are key to the prevention of the COVID-19 and since then several such exercises have been undertaken on a periodic basis.

"On Saturday, the agencies, working within the Parliament, used specialized equipment and strong chemical disinfectants like Sodium hydrochloride in order to ensure sanitation in and around Parliament House Complex," read the statement.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Unable to Find Work in Lockdown, Man Killed by Wife and Mother-in-Law; Two Held.

The sanitation drive was conducted as a precautionary measure and to minimize contact between officials working within the Parliament House Complex.

Currently, as per orders issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, a certain number of officers and staff are required to work from home. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)