New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): In a monumental milestone, over 10 crore people have participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in a short span of just 50 days, according to an official statement.

Incidentally, the number of participants in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is higher than the entire population of some of the major countries, like Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and South Africa. The massive support for the yatra demonstrates the steadfast dedication of citizens to build a Viksit Bharat, the statement said.

"This staggering number indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra in uniting people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat," said the statement released by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday.

Since its launch on November 15, 2023, over 7.5 crore individuals have pledged their "Sankalp" - a commitment to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 - showcasing the electrifying effect of the Yatra amongst the citizens within a matter of weeks, the statement said.

"From Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh to Devbhumi Dwaraka on Gujarat's western shore, to scaling Ladakh's icy peaks and gracing Andaman's turquoise shores, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra now embraces all regions, reaching communities at the farthest corners of the country," it said.

The Yatra with the aim to ensure that welfare schemes reach the grassroots level and directly benefit the people has instilled a spark of enthusiasm and hope across India's vastness, it added.

The statement further mentioned that the transformative impact of the Yatra is evident in the distribution of over 1.7 crore Ayushman Cards, screening of more than 2.2 crore citizens at Health Camps, and empowering over 7.5 lakh beneficiaries through the PM SVANidhi scheme, fostering financial independence.

More than 33 lakh new PM KISAN beneficiaries have been enrolled during the yatra. Over 87,000 drone demonstrations have been held that provide technological assistance to farmers, it said.

"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is more than just a march; it's a powerful call to action reverberating across the nation. The efforts made today to bring about change, promise a prosperous future ahead. This movement aims to empower each citizen of the country and make a bold resolution to bring India closer to its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047," said the official statement.

"It emphasizes that the journey towards a developed India isn't an individual effort but a collective endeavour involving people from all walks of life," the statement added.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand but the launch of the Yatra was delayed in some states as the model code of conduct was enforced due to assembly elections in five states. The BJP formed governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, while in Telangana, Congress dethroned the KCR government. (ANI)

