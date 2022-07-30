Bhubaneswar, Jul 30 (PTI) The Odisha government Saturday said a master plan is being prepared to develop the Dhauli Hill where a peace pagoda is located on the outskirts of the capital city.

This was stated by Tourism Minister Ashwini Kumar Patra while replying to a question of Congress MLA Suresh Routray in the Assembly.

Routray expressed concern over the state government's lack of interest to develop Dhauli, Bindu Sagar and Kedar Gouri tanks in the state, which have both historical and tourism potential. He thanked the state government for initiating infrastructure development projects in Puri, Sambalpur, Cuttack and important religious places.

“A masterplan is being prepared for development of Dhauli Hill tourist destination and it will be executed soon” Patra said, adding that these tourist destinations will get makeover soon.

Dhauli Hill, located about 8 km from Odisha's capital city, is best known as the site of Dhauli Shanti Stupa or the Peace Pagoda.

The structure was built by the Japan Buddha Sangha and the Kalinga Nippon Buddha Sangha in 1972. It commemorates the mission of peace that emperor Ashoka had achieved after the Kalinga War on the banks of the river Daya.

The minister said that the state government has been using outdoor branding, digital marketing, radio, social media and newsletter for the publicity of Odisha's tourist destinations. This apart, small documentaries are also being telecast at national and regional levels, he said

