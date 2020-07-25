Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 25 (ANI): The mastermind of the 'Agra Prescription Drug Gang' Jatinder Arora was arrested by the Punjab Police on Saturday, a day after the Barnala Police had busted an inter-state gang of illegal syndicates supplying psychotropic drugs in 11 states and more than 50 districts of India.

"Jatinder Arora, the mastermind of 'Agra Prescription Drug Gang' nabbed from Agra by Punjab Police in a well-coordinated operation," Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police, Punjab said in a tweet.

"He was diverting prescription drugs across 11 states leading to drug addiction, overdose and deaths," the DGP added.

According to a press note issued by SSP Barnala on Friday, some 27,62,137 intoxicating tablets, capsules, injections and syrups were seized along with the arrest of 20 persons. Drug money worth Rs 70,03,800, as well as five vehicles, were also recovered.

The police said, "In a painstaking and meticulously planned operation executed over eight weeks, the Barnala Police team, under the supervision of SSP Barnala Sandeep Goel, kept close surveillance, conducted raids and unmasked the modus operandi of drug syndicate known as 'AGRA GANG', leading to arrest of one of the kingpins and their associates from states of Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi." (ANI)

