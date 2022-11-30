Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in the state has dropped from 159 per lakh births in 2016-18 to 137 per lakh births in 2018-20, according to a recent special bulletin released by the Office of the Registrar General of India. This is the lowest figure for maternal mortality in the state so far.

According to a press release issued by the CMO, the SRS (Sample Registration System) data released on November 28 shows that there has been a decrease of 22 points in the MMR of the state in the last three years.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Suposhan Abhiyan has been implemented to provide better nutrition to pregnant and lactating women. Health services have been continuously strengthened to provide better care for maternal health and to provide all kinds of treatment to pregnant and lactating mothers. The health of high-risk pregnant women is also regularly checked and monitored, the press release added.

The number of Maternity institutions is also increasing continuously in the state. The facilities for cesarean delivery have also increased in government hospitals. Vitamins and ANMs are continuously monitoring maternal and child health at the community and field levels. Due to all these steps taken by the state government, there has been a significant reduction in the maternal mortality rate in the state. (ANI)

