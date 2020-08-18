Mathura, Aug 18 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested five men after a brief exchange of fire, hours after they looted jewellery and other items worth Rs 60 lakh from a jeweller's employee when he was on his way to their shop, an official said.

The accused received injuries in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital in Vrindavan, the police said. They have been identified as Ashu, Anuj, Anil Jatav, Pankaj and Krishna Murari Sharma.

They were held in Anantam city under the Vrindavan police station by a team of police, SOG and SWAT.

On Monday, the men looted Manoj Saini, who works for Deepak Agarwal. Saini was on his way to the jewellery store from their workshop when the accused attacked him.

"A total of 91 kilograms of looted silver jewellery, two pistols, two live and five empty cartridges and a motorcycle used to commit the crime were recovered from them," SP City Udai Shankar Singh said.

The accused told police that they had planned to sell the looted jewellery.

