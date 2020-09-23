Mathura, Sep 23 (PTI) Some activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday started an indefinite protest here against the alleged erratic power supply causing difficulties for the farmers.

According to the district president of the union, Raj Kumar Tomar, the BKU activists are sitting on a ‘dharna' in front of power sub-station in Baldeo as timely irrigation of agricultural fields has become difficult for farmers in the absence of uninterrupted power supply.

Also Read | Suresh Angadi Dies: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Other Leaders React as COVID-19 Leads to Union Minister’s Demise.

Tomar said the ‘dharna' would continue, and if needed BKU activists from the entire district would be called to join the protest.

Earlier, senior power department and administration officials met the activists.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to 10-Year Imprisonment for Killing Wife Over Dowry.

SDM, Mahaban, Krishna Nand Tewari also reached the spot and tried to understand the problems being faced by the farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)