Mathura, Jul 22 (PTI) A court in Mathura has reserved its decision over the appointment of a commissioner to survey the Shahi Idgah mosque near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple to verify temple signs in it.

The hearing was held in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Chaudhary, said Devkinandan Sharma and Deepak Sharma, the advocates of Dinesh Sharma, who is the treasurer of the plaintiff Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Gets Fresh Summons To Appear Before ED on July 26.

"We insisted on the demand of conducting a survey of the Idgah through the court-appointed commissioner. On this the court has reserved the decision," the advocates told PTI.

They said that their next course of action will be decided after the court arrives at a decision.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Omicron Sub-Variant BA 5 Found in Two Patients in Pune.

If the verdict comes in our favour, it is fine. Else, we will appeal against it, the advocates said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)