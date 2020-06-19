India News | Mathura COVID-19 Tally Reaches 208 as 27 More Test Positive

Mathura (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Twenty-seven people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Thursday, pushing the count to 208, officials said.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said 91 people have recovered from the infection so far, leaving 110 active COVID-19 cases in Mathura. The district has seen seven fatalities due to COVID-19.

The official said 6,017 samples have been taken so far and the report of 5,322 have come out negative and results of 430 are still awaited.

Anil Kumar, Commissioner, Agra Division, has asked for speedy sampling of the people showing COVID-19 symptoms as well as those suffering from any disease, pregnant woman and aged persons.

He has instructed local officers to make advance arrangements in view ofd spike in the number of cases.

