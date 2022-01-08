Mathura, Jan 8 (PTI) A farmer was killed and another injured in a lightning strike on the outskirts of Chhata town here, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place when the farmers were returning home from their fields, the officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai’s Dharavi Reports 147 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

"While 58-year-old farmer Liladhar died on the spot, the other farmer was injured," SDM Kamlesh Goel said.

He said the injured farmer was sent to a hospital, where his condition according to doctors is stated to be stable.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

A senior official said the kin of the dead farmer will be given Rs 5 lakh in compensation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)