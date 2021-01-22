Mathura, January 22: An organisation here has demanded the installation of a statue of demon king Ravan at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lankesh Bhakta Mandal made the demand.

“The Lankesh Bhakta Mandal will bear the cost incurred on the installation of the statue,” Omveer Saraswat, president of the outfit said on Friday. A similar letter has also been dispatched to the president of the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas, he said. Republic Day 2021: Ayodhya's Ram Temple is Theme of Uttar Pradesh's R-Day Tableau.

Saraswat said the installation of the statue at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be a befitting tribute to Ravan, an authority in Hindu rituals.

