Mathura (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A local court has decided to hear on daily basis from Monday arguments on the maintainability of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute case.

As per the order of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Jyoti Singh, the hearing on the maintainability of the suit will start from July 25 on a daily basis, Advocate Rajendra Maheshwari, one of the petitioners, said.

Fearing tampering with "signs" of a temple at the site of the mosque, the Hindu side wanted its survey first, which was objected to by the Muslim side, who argued that first the maintainability of suit be decided.

The Hindu side had demanded that the mosque be shifted, which according to them has been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

