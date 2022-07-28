Mau (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) The district administration here has ordered the attachment of a plot of land worth Rs 83 lakh belonging to a close aide of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, an official said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said, "Orders have been issued to attach properties of Anand Yadav, who is said to be close to Mukhtar Ansari. The said property worth Rs 83 lakh was made using money earned from criminal activities."

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Class 12 Girl Raped in Ludhiana, Accused Booked.

The order was issued under provisions of the Gangsters Act.

Ansari is currently in jail.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Students Given COVID Jab With One Syringe Safe, Says Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

A special court for MPs/MLAs has rejected discharge application of Ansari and his sons seeking clean chit in an evacuee property case. The court has fixed August 2 for framing of charges against them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)