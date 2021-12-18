New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours:

NATION

DEL21 UP-PM-LD RALLY

PM hails Adityanath with new coinage UPYOGI

Shahjahanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used a new coinage UPYOGI or 'UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi' to praise Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "eliminating" mafias and undertaking a lot of developmental work in the state.

DEL19 DL-COURT-LD EXPLOSION-ARREST

Rohini court explosion: Police arrest DRDO scientist for 'planting explosives to kill neighbour'

New Delhi: A senior DRDO scientist has been arrested for allegedly planting an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box with an intention to kill his neighbour in the Rohini district court here earlier this month, police said on Saturday.

DEL16 POL-NAQVI-WOMEN

Naqvi hits out at 'Talibani mentality' opposing women empowerment

New Delhi: Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at the "Talibani mentality" which created road blocks in women's liberty, dignity and empowerment, saying people with that mindset had opposed making the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

DEL13 DEF-RAJNATH-MILITARY-PLATFORMS

US, Russia, others conveyed that equipment for Indian forces has to be produced in India: Rajnath

New Delhi: India has very clearly conveyed to the US, Russia, France and many of its partner countries that military platforms and equipment required by the Indian armed forces to deal with myriad security challenges have to be manufactured in the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

DEL10 DRONE-LD BSF

BSF shoots drone along Pak border in Punjab

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, the force said on Saturday.

DEL9 MEA-CENTRAL-ASIA-DIALOGUE

Afghan crisis, regional connectivity to be focus of India-Central Asia dialogue on Sunday

New Delhi: The situation in Afghanistan and boosting connectivity and development cooperation are set to be key focus areas of the third edition of India's dialogue with five Central Asian countries on Sunday.

CAL5 DEF-LD MISSILE

India successfully tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P'

Balasore (Odisha): India on Saturday successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile 'Agni P' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said.

MDS8 TN-WORKERS-2ND LD PROTEST

Women workers stage protest, block arterial TN highway

Chennai: A large number of women workers of a leading company near here resorted to a flash protest as food poisoning hit over a 100 of them after eating at a facility run allegedly by their firm and amid rumours that 'some' were dead.

LEGAL

LGD4 JUDGE-DEATH

Ex-SC judge who probed Godhra, anti-Sikh riots passes away at 86

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Girish Thakorlal Nanavati, who investigated the 1984 anti-Sikh and the 2002 Godhra riots, passed away on Saturday.

LGD5 SC-ROHINGYAS

261 Rohingya Muslims residing in Punjab: State govt to SC

New Delhi: The Punjab government has told the Supreme Court that 261 Rohingya Muslims are residing in the state currently and their biometric details have been uploaded on the website of the Government of India for registration.

FOREIGN

FGN12 PAK-LD BLAST

12 killed in massive blast in Pakistan's Karachi city

Karachi: At least 12 people were killed and an equal number injured here on Saturday when a massive blast, apparently triggered by a gas explosion in a sewage system, ripped through the premises of a private bank situated on it, according to media reports.

SPORTS

SPD8 SPO-CRI-BCCI-CMO

BCCI CMO resigns after hectic run in COVID times

New Delhi: BCCI's chief medical officer Abhijit Salvi has resigned due to personal reasons.

