New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, two notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

On Friday, light rains and cool, strong winds had brought the mercury down to 30.7 degrees Celsius. It was 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this year so far, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius over the next two days, the weather department said. PTI

