New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) It was a clear morning in the national capital on Monday and the minimum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The department has forecast partly cloudy sky ahead and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 51 per cent, it said.

