New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Sultry weather prevailed in Delhi on Monday and it may continue for the next few days as expectations of good rainfall is bleak, the weather department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal. Humidity levels shot up to 87 per cent.

The mercury oscillated between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius in the rest of the areas. The maximum temperature is likely to remain in the higher 30s for the next three-four days, as only light rain is expected during this period, the meteorological department said.

Despite the monsoon arriving early in Delhi, rain have remained subdued so far, with the city recording a rainfall deficiency of 43 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department said the rain forecast for the next seven days was also bleak.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said only light rain were expected over the next few days. "Good rainfall is not likely for another week," he said.

The Safdarjung Observatory has gauged 44 mm rainfall so far in July against a normal of 70.8 mm, a deficiency of 38 per cent.

The Lodhi Road weather station has recorded 50.1 mm of rainfall, which is 29 per cent less than the normal of 70.8 mm.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the city has recorded just 80 mm rainfall against the normal of 141.1 mm, a deficiency of 43 per cent.

According to the IMD, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

Normal rainfall was predicted in the national capital during the season. PTI

