Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) The maximum temperature remained close to normal level at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, the Meteorological department said.

The day temperature in Chandigarh was 33.6 degrees Celsius, it said. In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded their respective highs at 33.7 and 34.5 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Pakistan Imposes Sanctions on 26/11 Mumbai Attack Masterminds Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed, Puts Financial Curbs on 88 Terror Outfits Fearing FATF Blacklist.

The maximum temperature in Karnal and Narnaul was 32.8 and 32.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

In Punjab, the day temperature of Amritsar was 33.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Also Read | Lava Pulse Feature Phone Launched; Priced in India at Rs 1,949.

The maximum temperature in Ludhiana and Patiala was 33.5 and 34.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT department has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places in the two states in the next two days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)