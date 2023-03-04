New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 29.7 degree Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 66 per cent and 49 per cent, it said.

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky for Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 31 and 15 degree Celsius, respectively on Sunday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category at 131 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

