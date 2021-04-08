New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a clear sky on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 19.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, it added.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 47 per cent.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky in the afternoon as well.

The minimum and maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday was 21.7 degrees and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively.

