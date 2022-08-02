New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital rose by a few notches on Tuesday to settle at 35.7 degree Celsius.

The weather office said generally cloudy skies and light rains or drizzle are expected in the city the next day.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Bhubaneswar: 50-Year-Old Engineer Duped of Rs 25 Lakh By WhatsApp 'Friend'.

The relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Also Read | West Bengal Van Electrocution Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Pilgrims Electrocuted in Cooch Behar Accident.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and the maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (88) category around 7 pm, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)