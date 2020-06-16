Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Maximum Temperatures Hover Above Normal in Hry, Pb; Hisar Hottest at 43.5 Deg C

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 07:38 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Maximum Temperatures Hover Above Normal in Hry, Pb; Hisar Hottest at 43.5 Deg C

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with Hisar sizzling at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana was recorded as the hottest place in the two states, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 41.3 degrees Celsius, 39 degrees Celsius and 42.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded maximum temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius, 41.9 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits. 

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement