India News | Maximum Temperatures Hover Above Normal in Hry, Pb; Hisar Hottest at 43.5 Deg C

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with Hisar sizzling at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana was recorded as the hottest place in the two states, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 41.3 degrees Celsius, 39 degrees Celsius and 42.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded maximum temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius, 41.9 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits.

