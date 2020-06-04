India News | Maximum Temperatures Hover Below Normal in Hry, Pb

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) The maximum temperature at most places in Haryana and Punjab remained below the normal limits on Thursday, the Meteorological department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, received 12.2 mm rainfall in the evening and recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the MeT department said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded the day temperature at 37 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal, it said.

The maximum temperature in Karnal was 35.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the MeT department said.

The mercury settled at 37.5 degrees Celsius in Hisar, five notches below normal, while the day temperature in Narnaul went down seven notches below normal limits to 34.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius, down three notches against the normal limits, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature in Ludhiana was 37 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while Patiala's day temperature settled three notches below normal limits at 36.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

According to the MeT Department's forecast for Haryana and Punjab, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds, with speeds between 30-40 kmph, are likely at isolated places on Friday and Saturday.

