New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Due to persistent low cloud cover and consequent unavailability of sunlight; maximum temperatures are in the range of 12-18°C which are below normal by 2-6°C over many parts of Punjab-Haryana-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining north Madhya Pradesh resulting in severe cold day conditions over these areas.

Under the influence of warm and moist southwesterly winds, minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4°C from January 7, 2024 onwards.

Also Read | 'Modi Gallery' in Delhi Expected To Open For Visitors From January 16 To Show Key Events From PM Narendra Modi's Tenure.

Isolated to scattered very light/light rainfall is also likely over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, South Haryana and South Uttar Pradesh from January 8-9, 2024.

As per the available data, Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung areas recorded maximum temperatures at 11.4°C and 12.5°C, respectively. Ayanagar followed closely at a maximum temperature of 11.6°C.

Also Read | Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute: Mosque Committee Moves Supreme Court Against Allahabad High Court Order Allowing Survey of Shahi Idgah Complex in Mathura.

Similarly, Chandigarh registered a maximum temperature of 17.1°C while neighbouring areas like Ambala, Hisar, and Rohtak noted temperatures at 15.8°C, 12.0°C, and 13.3°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Ludhiana, Patiala, and Amritsar witnessed maximum temperatures at 11.0°C, 10.5°C, and 11.4°C, respectively.

Rajasthan reported Churu, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Kota with maximum temperatures between 12.5°C and 16.4°C, marking departures from normal temperatures by -6.0°C to -8.0°C.

In Uttar Pradesh, cities like Meerut, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Fursatganj, Bareilly, Jhansi, and Aligarh observed maximum temperatures ranging from 14.6°C to 17.2°C.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Nowgong, Khajuraho, Sagar, Bhopal, and Damoh recorded maximum temperatures between 14.1°C and 17.6°C. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)