Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced her party's support to NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Making the announcement on Twitter, she said, "Keeping in mind the larger public interest and the party movement, the Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll."

Also Read | Update | Proceedings in Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12:00 … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The BJP had last month named West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan with socialist background, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate.

The Mayawati-led party had also supported NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Also Read | Telugu YouTuber Ravi Prabhu's Claim of Entering Mecca Sparks Row; Netizens Call for Immediate Action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)