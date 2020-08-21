Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) With the UP Assembly in session, BSP chief Mayawati Friday urged all legislators to rise above party politics and raise issues of public interest and focus on the "dismal" state of law and order.

"It is my strong appeal to MLAs, both of the ruling party and opposition in Uttar Pradesh, to rise above party politics and effectively raise the issues of public interest in the House and make the government and administration accountable. This demand is in the wider public interest,” she said in a tweet.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sharp Drop in Sale of Ganpati Idols in Delhi Ahead of Festival Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Though the issue of development is largely missing from the agenda of the government, but do raise your voice on oppression of women and killings of members of Dalit, Muslim and Brahmin samaj and other atrocities, meaning the dismal state of law and order in UP. This is the demand of time," she added.

The three-day monsoon session of the legislature began under strict COVID-19 protocols Thursday. Members and staff of the Assembly and Council wore masks and maintained social distancing on the first day.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 29 Lakh Mark With 68,898 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 54,849.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)