Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) (India), September 19 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said the people are suffering due to increasing poverty, unemployment and inflation.

Taking to her Twitter, Mayawati wrote, "UP BJP government advertisements and claims of '4.5 years of change' are far from the ground reality. Due to the difference in their words and works, the people are suffering due to increasing poverty, unemployment and inflation."

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi to Be Next Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier on September 15, Mayawati slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the poor condition of roads in the state and said that the pothole-ridden roads are living proof of the failure of the government.

The state Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

Also Read | Bengaluru: 2 Held for Attacking a Man for Going with a Woman of Their Community on His Bike.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)