Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati on Saturday raised concerns over political disputes between the Centre and states regarding census, new education policy and imposition of language, saying they may adversely impact public and national interest.

Taking to X, she wrote, "It is natural that the public and national interest will be affected by the use of these disputes between the states and the Centre for political gains regarding census and re-allocation of Lok Sabha seats on that basis, new education policy and imposition of language, etc. Good governance is that which takes the entire country along as per the Constitution."

Highlighting issues faced by children in government schools, especially from marginalised communities, especially Dalits, tribals, the BSP chief urged the government to re-evaluate its stance on English education.

"Anyway, the government should pay attention to how the children studying in government schools, especially those from the oppressed and neglected poor, Dalits, tribals and backwards classes, can progress in IT and skilled fields without acquiring knowledge of English. Hatred towards language is inappropriate," she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo said that an in-depth review meeting was held in Delhi focusing on strengthening the party's organisation in western states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, and southern states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

"In-depth review in the meeting held in Delhi on the preparation and strengthening of BSP organization in Maharashtra, Gujarat in the West and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in South India and on increasing the mass base of the party etc. and resolve to further enhance the work of the party with full body, mind and money as per the guidelines.," she added in X post.

On Thursday, Mayawati condemned the incident and said that the increasing atrocities against the poor and Dalits across Uttar Pradesh are "extremely worrying."

The BSP chief pointed out that under the rule of the BSP, the state government had always stood firmly with the oppressed, ensuring justice for the Dalit community.

"The recent incident of violence by casteist and feudal elements on a Dalit wedding procession in Agra and the increasing incidents of atrocities on the poor and Dalits in various districts of UP are extremely worrying, whereas during the rule of BSP, the government was always seen standing with them against injustice," Mayawati posted on X. (ANI)

