New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday inspected the first pet crematorium in the national capital in Dwarka.

The pet crematorium has been developed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"While inspecting the facilities in the pet crematorium, Shelly Oberoi stated that the crematorium is offering eco-friendly animal cremation services with its green technology," read a media release by the MCD.

"Pet lovers can perform a dignified cremation of their beloved pets as per Hindu rites and rituals with Priest services. Also, they can avail other facilities being provided in the crematorium," the mayor was quoted as saying in the release.

She stated that the facility offers free services for the cremation of street dogs through the veterinary services of the MCD in some zones while people in other zones can avail the services for Rs 500.

"We will soon come out with a uniform policy for cremation of pets and stray animals across all zones of the MCD. Such facilities will be offered at nominal rates to the public for stray animals," Oberoi was quoted as saying further in the release.

The mayor urged all pet owners in and around Delhi to make use of the cremation facilities at affordable rates at the crematorium.

She added that a green memorial park is also being developed for pets. Such a green belt would lower the levels of pollution in the area, she said, adding that tree plantations in remembrance of pets would also be made available for pet owners.

The pet crematorium is offering cremation services at affordable rates. According to the release, Rs 2,000 is being charged for the cremation of dogs and small animals weighing less than 30kg and Rs 3,000 is being charged for those above it.

The CNG-operated twin furnaces in the pet crematorium can cater to 10 private pets and 15 small stray animals in a day.

"The municipal pet crematorium is spread over a 700-square-meter area. It is situated adjoining the MCD Dog Sterilization Centre in Sector 29, Dwarka," the MCD stated. (ANI)

