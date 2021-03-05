New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Friday met the family members of a 54-year-old sanitation worker who had died from health complications on February 22.

The son of Ramesh Kumar, employed with the area's civic body, had claimed that his father had died days after he was administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

"I met the family of Ramesh, who had died after suffering health complications, while on duty. I have also asked his son to send an application and bio-data, which we will analyse as we are considering offering a job to the next of kin on compassionate grounds," Prakash said.

"Since his post-mortem report is awaited, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained," he said.

The mayor said the post-mortem was done at Safdarjung Hospital.

Kumar was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on February 22 morning and died there in the afternoon, his son had earlier said.

Dheeraj had said his father was employed in the Keshavpuram Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"My father had received his first shot of Covieshield vaccine on February 17. That day, when he returned home, he started feeling uneasy and the very next day, he was running temperature, which lasted for 2-3 days," Dheeraj had said.

He claimed that his father continued to go to work "despite weakness after getting the vaccine".

"He collapsed while on duty and was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where he died of health complications," Dheeraj had said.

He had also said that day that a few leaders had visited his home and were talking about offering compensation and a job to the next of kin.

Dheeraj had said he has an elder sister and a younger brother and his father was the "sole breadwinner" of the family.

Nearly 28,000 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens, received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Thursday, according to data shared by officials.

Six minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported on Thursday, as per the data.

