Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday announced that the MBBS students in the state will now be taught about RSS founder Dr Keshav Hedgewar and Jan Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said that the state government will include biographies of "freedom fighters" in the foundation course of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Besides Dr Hedgewar and Upadhyay, he said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Vivekanand among others would be included in the curriculum.

"We will include biographies of those who fought for our freedom and made a contribution to the foundation course of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The course will include the efforts of Dr Hedgewar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay, Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Vivekanand among others," Sarang told ANI.

"Our intention behind doing this initiative is that if we want our youth to become good doctors in the future, they must need to know about great people's history," he said.

Adding on this, Sarang said, "We will share the life and thoughts of those great people with our first-year MBBS students."

Taking a jibe at Congress, the minister said that the Opposition party always will have a problem if people are being taught about freedom fighters.

"If we talk about patriotism, the Opposition feels bad. They have always tried making their own history. If the people will be educated about our great people freedom fighters, Congress will have a problem", he stressed. (ANI)

