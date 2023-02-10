New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The MCD has prepared a roadmap to improve the quality of primary education in Delhi with a 'vision document' focussing on the development of sports infrastructure, safety and hygiene in schools, and educating students about gender equality.

Under 'Vision@2047', the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will focus on various initiatives to bolster its mechanism to impart primary education into a result-oriented system, officials said.

"Marching forward with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India a developed nation by 2047 under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to improve the quality of primary education in Delhi, the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has prepared a roadmap -- 'Vision@2047'," the MCD said in a statement.

In this direction, the civic body is implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in all its schools with all provisions, it said.

The MCD has planned to promote the use of the mother tongue as the medium of education at the primary level, and also allow mingling of girl and boy students at an early age, it said.

"Under the 'Vision@2047', the MCD would focus on educating students about gender equality at the early childhood stage. With this objective, the MCD is planning to transform its double-shift schools into a single-shift schools, so as to allow the mingling of boys and girls from an early age, which is mandatory for inculcating the necessary values like respecting the opposite gender," the statement said.

Another measure the MCD will employ to ease students of their burden is its 'No School Bag Policy.'

To implement this policy, students will be provided with a double set of books, one for school and the other for home, so that they will not have to carry heavy school bags to school, it said.

To promote curricular activities in schools, the MCD has planned to depute one music and one art-and-crafts teacher in each school. Separate hours will be reserved in schools to follow such activities, officials said.

Under the project, the MCD will ensure that each school gets safe drinking water, for students, as well as staff members, with the installation of RO systems and water coolers, they said.

In every school, the department will establish a multipurpose hall with all the necessary equipment and will renovate classrooms as per the students' needs, the MCD said.

On safety, it said, at least one security guard will be provided in each school, in addition to the installation of CCTVs with internet connectivity in line with the online monitoring requirement of schools' premises.

The education department will also start a disaster risk management safety tools and techniques campaign to train staff as well as students.

The corporation also said it is working to digitise the education system.

Municipal schools are being equipped with reliable technological infrastructure, students have access to good instructors and personalised learning tools in local languages, officials said.

The civic body is upgrading its schools, equipping smart schools with a computer with internet facilities, projectors, and sound systems to impart education through audio-visual means to cope with the changing educational scenario, officials said.

The MCD aims to equip schools with free wi-fi zones for connectivity, and reduce the paperwork, it said.

A Learning Management System (LMS) should also be implemented in the education department for maintaining the transparency and accuracy of students' and teachers' performance related data, the statement said.

As per Vision@2047, the MCD will focus on different areas in a phased manner till 2047, the corporation added.

